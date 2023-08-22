Students in Ghana's Western Region's Sefwi Bekwai Senior High School have developed an innovative solar-powered machine

According to the learners, who include two men and a woman, the agricultural mechanised machine can perform several tasks, including grass cutting

Many online users were fascinated by the video in which they highlighted the incredible qualities of their innovation

Students at Sefwi Bekwai Senior High School in Ghana's Western Region have manufactured an innovative solar-powered machine

Per the learners, who include two males and a female, the agricultural mechanised machine can cut grass to ground level, handle weeding, slash, and harvest plants.

Sefwi Bekwai SHS students develop solar-powered machine for small-scale farming.

Source: Facebook

Team unveils solar-powered machine

The creative trio unveiled the machine to an audience in an incredible video seen by YEN.com.gh.

They described the components of their machine in the clip posted to the Facebook account of the Energy Commission of Ghana, which received praises from online users.

Watch their video below:

Ghanaians hail student innovators

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the remarks for your reading.

John-Bosco Osei commented:

This is great. Better than the NSMQ that we have been doing every year. Let's promote inversion.

Nana Yaw Bronzy said:

I feel so happy as a teacher when I see these things done by our students. Congratulations to the team.

Fenuku Stephen mentioned:

Let's move it to the next stage of Commercial Production.

Grant Hayford said:

Kudos, guys. Ghana to the world.

Amisk stated:

It is good we are introducing the young generation into brainstorming as far as technology is concerned.

Janet Asirifi Dankwah

Wow. Excellent Initiative on the part of the students. I wish all students in SHS would focus and bring something New on board to improve our agriculture sector and other sectors so that together we can all lift the Name of Ghana higher and higher. But no, now most of them are busy with TikTok, relying on AP)) and so forth. Please, the youth in Ghana should rise and work towards the proper development of our nation.

Achim Bonczek said:

Wow, this is the best combination of solar power and manpower = students' power! Brilliant.

Sogakope SHS students build machine for farming

In a similar story, YEN.com.gh reported that students at the Sogakope Senior High School in Ghana's Volta Region built an all-in-one agricultural machine to make farming less daunting and attractive.

The team of three innovators unveiled the machine, which can perform tasks like slashing, spraying, harrowing, seed-sowing, and even hole-digging for planting in a video.

In the footage seen by YEN.com.gh, the students, two males and a female, showcase the agricultural machine to a gathering.

Source: YEN.com.gh