King Promise's hit song Terminator has been ranked the number one song in Africa by streaming platform Boomplay

The musician outranked top stars like Asake, Ruger, and Omah Lay to top the chart, a development that has excited many Ghanaians

Promise shared a screenshot of Terminator sitting at the top of the Top 100 Chart on Twitter and thanked his fans

King Promise's hit track Terminator has risen to the coveted position of Africa's top song on the widely used streaming platform, Boomplay. This achievement was extraordinary for many fans, as the artiste surpassed renowned stars like Asake, Ruger, and Omah Lay to clinch the number-one spot on the charts.

The news of Terminator taking the lead has sparked immense joy among Ghanaians and music enthusiasts across the country. The song's catchy beats and lyrics have made it successful, with many folks across Africa jamming to it and performing the song's dance moves.

Taking to Twitter to share his elation, King Promise posted a screenshot displaying Terminator reigning supreme at the peak of the Top 100 Chart. Alongside the image, the singer expressed gratitude to his dedicated fans whose support and devotion have been instrumental in the remarkable accomplishment.

"NUMBER 1 SONG IN AFRICA. ALL THANKS TO YALL GRATEFUL FOR REAL . GHANA BOY SHINNING . AFRICAN BOY SHINNING," King Promise wrote.

King Promise makes Ghanaians proud

Many Ghanaians expressed pride in King Promise and how far he was taking Ghanaian music.

jollof_kjng commented:

This is great but you can be greater want you to be the reference of Africa music don't relax keep grinding promote your craft more fire Nungua boy !!

bour_bright reacted:

I was in a Nigerian club, and your song was the only Ghanaian song played. For the 4 hours, it was your song that saved Ghana. Keep going Greg!!

Black Sherif receives plaque from Boomplay

In another story, Black Sherif's album The Villian I Never Was has hit 300 million streams on Boomplay, making him the most streamed Ghanaian artiste on the platform.

The musician was given a golden plaque by the audio streaming service as they congratulated him for his stellar performance.

Black Sherif, while speaking to Boomplay, said his fans and admirers played a huge role in the success and thanked them.

