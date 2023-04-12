A press release has been issued by MTN Ghana where it has apologized to its customers for the suspension of the data zone bundle

In a release, the telco giant said it is liaising with the Regulator to get the affordable data package restored

It has assured customers that it would continue to roll out affordable products and packages

Telecommunication giant, MTN Ghana has officially apologized to its cherished customers for the suspension of the Data Zone bundle.

The statement which was issued on Wednesday, April 12 and sighted by YEN.com.gh explained that the suspension of the data zone bundle was done in line with a directive by the Regulator.

"The suspension of the innovative Data Zone bundle is due to a review of the bundle offer in line with the Significant Market Power (SMP) directives applied to MTN Ghana in June 2020, not to be the lowest priced on any offer in the industry."

The release revealed that MTN is actively engaging with the Regulator in order to revise the Data Zone bundle and also to get it reinstated as soon as possible.

"We are currently engaging and collaborating with the Regulator, as we seek alignment on a revised Data Zone bundle to be reinstated as soon as possible. We will notify you in due course of further developments.” the statement added.

The release concluded by assuring its customers that it would continue to roll out innovative and affordable products and services for the benefit of its cherished customers.

