A 2024 BMW XM was spotted in Ghana at the Tema port, where it was being cleared by its owner with the aid of officials.

2024 BMW XM spotted in Ghana

A video shared on TikTok by one @chingoooon showed the black 2024 BMW XM being driven out of the container at the port.

Spectators and officials at the port were in awe of the beauty of the car as they exclaimed in the video as the car was gradually being driven out.

People were seen surrounding the car to catch a glimpse of its spectacular features while taking videos with their smartphones.

According to sources, the luxury car starts at $159,995 (GH¢1,988,737.85) and goes up to $185,995 (GH¢2,311,917.85 ), depending on the trim and options.

Video of a 2024 BMW XM being cleared from the port in Ghana.

Ghanaians reacted to the video of the 2024 BMW XM arriving in Ghana

Below are the reactions from car lovers as they spot the 2024 BMW XM in the country.

kojogershon said:

wow BMW XM in Gh. This car is crazy mad horsepower 738 faster then Lambo 60 mph 3.7 seconds the back seat kraaa kills me ❤️❤️❤️

22467889995699578 said:

Clearance fee fit buy gla

Papayaww said:

asem oo when you're clearing a Toyota these same people will tell you they don't want to appear in the video

chriss. said:

How does the person enter inside the car in that thing

raheemmclareef said:

Money no dey Ghana but see car noooowww

