Premier League giants Manchester United have stepped up their pursuit of Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki

The Ghanaian-born Japanese international is now back in contention for the No.1 role at Old Trafford.

The 22-year-old has impressed in Serie A this season with consistent performances and a clean error record

Manchester United have reportedly intensified their interest in Japanese international Zion Suzuki as they expand their search for a potential replacement for Andre Onana.

The 22-year-old shot-stopper has been added to a growing shortlist, which now includes six names, as the Red Devils explore their options between the sticks.

Manchester United have stepped up their pursuit of Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki to replace Andre Onana.

Source: Getty Images

Onana under scrutiny after Europa League blunders

United’s current No.1, Andre Onana, came under fire following a shaky display in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final against Lyon.

His errors contributed to both of the French side’s goals in a 2-2 draw, prompting fresh criticism just days after Nemanja Matic controversially labelled him “the worst goalkeeper in Manchester United history.”

The pressure is mounting on United’s hierarchy to assess alternatives ahead of next season.

Suzuki back on Manchester United’s radar

According to talkSPORT, Suzuki is now being scouted more intensively by United following his standout performances in Serie A with Parma.

The young keeper has kept five clean sheets in 30 appearances this season and boasts a clean record of zero errors leading to goals—by contrast, Onana has made eight such mistakes across all competitions since last season, the highest among Premier League goalkeepers.

United previously showed interest in Suzuki in 2023 when he was on loan at Belgian club Sint-Truiden from Urawa Red Diamonds.

That interest has been reignited following his £6.5m permanent move to Parma, with the Serie A club now valuing him at £40m.

Manchester United missed out on signing Japanese goalie Zion Suzuki back in 2023

Source: Getty Images

Suzuki’s background and international rise

Born in Newark, New Jersey, to a Ghanaian father and Japanese mother, Zion Suzuki was named after Mount Zion and raised in Urawa, Saitama, Japan.

He has steadily climbed through the ranks of Japan’s youth national teams, earning his senior debut on July 19, 2022, in a commanding 6–0 win over Hong Kong during the EAFF E-1 Championship.

Suzuki featured for Japan in their 2023 AFC Asian Cup opener against Vietnam—a 4–2 win—and also played in their narrow 2–1 defeat to Iraq, registering one save.

With his strong performances and multicultural background, Suzuki continues to attract attention on the European stage—and Manchester United could be the next chapter in his already fascinating journey.

Man United's frustrating season

Manchester United have endured a frustrating season and will need to address key weaknesses in the squad during the upcoming summer transfer window.

A club of their calibre should be competing for top honours consistently.

Smart, high-quality signings could be the key to a strong comeback next season.

6 worst goalkeepers in Man United history

YEN.com.gh also previously ranked six of the worst United goalkeepers ever after Andre Onana's howler against Lyon.

The Cameroonian is being listed alongside shot-stoppers like Jim Leighton, who failed to make their time truly count.

Source: YEN.com.gh