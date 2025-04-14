PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Popular Kumawood actor Stephen Atanga, popularly known as Don Little, has gone viral after a video of him dancing with a little girl at a party surfaced on social media.

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the diminutive actor beamed with excitement as he danced with a little girl he met at the opening of Mondy’s trendy fashion shop in East Legon, Accra, on Sunday, April 13, 2025.

The little girl looked speechless and confused as Don Little danced with her in front of other kids who had gathered at a particular spot to observe the event.

The diminutive actor was among several high-profile personalities, including Oboy Salinko, Quecy Official, Emelia Brobbey, Abena Kyei Boakye, Serwaa Amihere, Mavis Asante and ACP Kofi Sarpong, who attended the plush event.

