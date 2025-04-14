A video of a Ghanaian lady has gone viral after she lamented that fraudsters had withdrawn money from her mobile money account

The lady explained that she did not give her mobile money details to anyone, neither did she approve any transaction

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section, with many calling on MTN to ensure the lady gets her money back

A young Ghanaian lady @mill.peach has taken to social media to vent her frustration after she became a victim of a mobile money scam.

A video, which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, showed the lady looking distraught as she narrated her ordeal.

She said it all happened on Sunday, April 13, when she received an alert indicating that money had been withdrawn from her mobile money wallet.

The lady, who was close to tears, explained that almost GH¢12,000 had been withdrawn from her account even though she did not sanction or approve the transaction.

Upon realising that she had been scammed, the lady quickly called the MTN call centre to report what had happened, only to be told that she needed to wait for 15 working days.

She also lamented the poor customer service from MTN, alleging the call agent who spoke to her was very rude.

"Dear MTN, I just realised someone has withdrawn GH¢11,000—almost GH¢12,000—from my mobile money account. What did I do? Nobody has called for a transaction identification number, nobody has called for my mobile money PIN, so how come? I called your office after seeing the transaction, and they are telling me I should wait for 15 working days."

The lady confessed that all her savings had been withdrawn from her account, wondering if mobile money wallets are now safe.

"What kind of issue is this, MTN Ghana? And the lady was even rude—she was annoyed. GH¢11,000... is it that easy to come by? Why? They have cleared all my account. What wrong have I done?"

"MTN, please do something about it, I beg you. If I haven’t approved my mobile money, how can someone enter and withdraw all my money from my account? They first withdrew GH¢11,100 and later withdrew GH¢200."

She concluded by pleading with MTN to resolve the issue so she could get her money back.

At the time of writing this report, the video had raked in over one million page views and 15,000 comments.

Reactions to the lady's MoMo scam concern

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared their opinions regarding the young lady’s claim of being defrauded.

Man_Black stated:

"Masa, nobody can withdraw money from your account if there isn’t end-user approval. Check the people around you and the people you give your phone to."

DopeFiasco reacted:

"Tag Sam George too so that he can follow up for you."

AB stated:

"Tomorrow anopa tutuutu, go to their office. Don’t go nsa paen. Go with schnapps and kosua baako baako six. Permi permi duabo no. Fa fra fra."

user1439442244692 replied:

"It is always MTN !!! The rest of the network are not like that. MTN Ghana."

