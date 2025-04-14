Nigerian sensation VeryDarkMan who recently visited Ghana has weighed in on the country's cost of living

The online personality said in a video making rounds online that Ghana was unfathomably expensive

His views about the country have garnered significant opinions from netizens on social media

VeryDarkMan has opened up about his frustrations about living in Ghana shortly after videos of him in the Northern region surfaced on social media. According to very Darkman, Ghana is expensive and he doesn't understand why it is so.

On March 21, 2025, an account related to the viral Nigerian sensation shared footage of him in Deble in the Northern Region.

He was spotted in a rural area acknowledging the efforts of a young female teacher who had gone viral for teaching in a deprived school despite the hardship.

The teacher hugged VeryDarkMan tightly in the video. As of that time, it was not clear what the viral star's mission was.

Later, he shared an update recounting how he got attracted to the viral teacher's dedication to pursue her passion against all odds.

VeryDarkMan gifted the school a motorbike to ease the teacher with transportation, and an undisclosed amount of money among several other items.

According to the Ghana Statistical Service, the Northern Region has the highest poverty headcount in Ghana.

More than 70% of the northern population lives in disadvantaged rural areas. The region scores lower than the south in most development terms.

Several development NGOs have targeted the region and its neighbouring areas with their developmental interventions.

The viral sensation's comments in his recent video have stoked a frenzy on social media.

VeryDarkMan's comments stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to VeryDarkMan's comments about the country's cost of living.

jaysscentsandmore wrote:

Omo house rent one month for one room nah 100k

Mr Trust Comedy said:

I’m a Nigerian,I have traveled a lot, Ghana is just like an abroad to Nigerians so he must feel that way😂😂😂

$10M BHADEX 🥷❤️🕊

Accra is expensive not Ghana 😹

Dyrapp remarked:

It's not expensive to us but because of the currency you spend that must make it expensive. Cedis is high than Naira that's why bro

阿卜杜勒·纳西尔 🚶‍♂️〽️ shared:

Because he used money wey fit buy car for Naija, buy motor bike giv someone for Ghana 🇬🇭 😂😂

Angel love Foods Enterprise noted:

pls stay off ghana case we already bore u we didn't ask u to come 😔 so whatever u see shdnt be our problem after u hv disrespected us severally unfortunately we Ghanaians love everyone we r surviving

Nel-Alvin added:

Bro it’s Accra oooo, Accra is expensive! And we don’t even have an agency committed to regulating pricing in this country

Peller says he wants to return to Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Peller aka Habeeb Hamzat has wrapped up his three-day stint in Ghana.

The viral sensation who departed Accra on April 13 was captured in a video saying he wanted to return.

Peller's stay in Ghana was sponsored by Shatta Wale who announced the Nigerian star's trip as a visit from his junior brother.

