Sumsum, in a video, was overcome with excitement as he met Sharaf Mahama at a football park in Kumasi during the 2025 Ashanti Festival

The Kumawood actor compared himself to President Mahama's son as he acknowledged him as his 'brother' and a 'future president'

Sumsum Ahuofe's interaction with Sharaf Mahama in Kumasi garnered reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Popular Kumawood actor Yaw Adu, popularly known as Sumsum Ahuofe, met President John Dramani Mahama's son, Sharaf Mahama, during the maiden edition of the Ashanti Festival.

Sumsum excites as he meets Sharaf Mahama at AshantiFest in Kumasi. Photo source: Sumsum Ahuofe, sarpcessghdotcom, Sharaf Mahama

Source: Facebook

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh, the comic actor could not contain his excitement as he met Sharaf Mahama during a trophy presentation ceremony after a football match at a local community park on the first day of the Ashanti Festival (AshantiFest) on Saturday, April 12, 2025.

In the video, Sumsum Ahuofe compared himself to President John Dramani Mahama's son as he acknowledged him as his 'brother' and a 'future president'. The actor's remarks got Sharaf bursting into laughter as they firmly shook hands and conversed.

Sumsum's remarks about Sharaf Mahama come amid claims by many Ghanaians on TikTok that the two men resembled each other strikingly.

Sharaf Mahama takes photos with actors Funny Face and Kwaku Manu after the Independence Day parade. Photo source: @ghhyper1

Source: Instagram

Sumsum Ahuofe and some of his colleagues, including veteran actors Michael Afranie, Papa Kumasi, Asare Bediako, Shifo, Dr Likee, Wayoosi, 39/40, blogger Papa J of Poleeno Multimedia, and content creator Gunshot, were all present for the football match at the local park.

The football match was played between the prominent Kumawood actors and prominent media personnel in the Ashanti Region.

The Ashanti Festival (AshantiFest) is an initiative organised by the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, as part of his plan to revive the region's once vibrant entertainment scene and provide the platform for the display and celebration of the culture and heritage of the Ashanti tribe.

The Ashanti Festival began on Saturday, April 12, 2025 and would conclude on Saturday, April 26, 2025.

Many activities will take place during the two-week Ashanti Festival celebrations, including the Jama festival, a Food Fair, Free health screening, Blood donation, Ashanti Konnect concert, Movie night honouring Kumawood's fallen heroes, Fundraising with the Heal Komfo Anokye team, and a Thanksgiving celebration for the 26 years of the reign of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Below is the video of Sumsum meeting Sharaf Mahama in Kumasi:

Sumsum and Sharaf Mahama's meeting stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Marie Gator commented:

"Lowkey, he wasn’t happy 😂."

Prankster said:

"Bro will look in the mirror for years and still wonder why sumsum said that😂💔."

Fabiorah firdaus commented:

"But he's the handsome version of Sumsum."

Esben said:

"Ahye Sharaf papa but onni hwee ka 🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Sumsum recounts his old affair with Afrah

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sumsum recounted his old affair with social media personality and Achipalago's ex-girlfriend Afrah.

In an interview, the Kumawood actor claimed that he and Afrah had a close relationship before they severed ties.

Sumsum also called out Afrah for making some derogatory remarks about him and for returning to Ghana from abroad because of Achipalago.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh