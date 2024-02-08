A young Ghanaian man has opened up on how a non-profit organisation offered to help him further his university education

However, he expressed concern about the programme he wants to pursue so he doesn't end up jobless after school

Employment advocate and educationist Daniel Fenyi explains specific parameters he should consider when selecting a programmes

"I excelled in my West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) but had to stay home for three years due to financial constraints. Luck has shone on me because a non-profit organisation has decided to sponsor me through university. Despite this great news, I am confused about what programme to study because I am uncertain about how to identify a degree programme that will be useful to me once I am done with school."

Response from Mr Daniel Fenyi, an employment advocate

I am sad to hear that a brilliant young man like you had to put his academic ambitions on hold for two years. Regardless, I am also excited that a non-profit organisation has decided to invest in your education. It is good that you reached out for assistance on what factors to consider when selecting your programmes.

1. Your Interest

In identifying a proper degree course, you must first answer the question of what your passion and interests are. You must understand that a degree programme that goes with your natural passion and interests is helpful. If you are pursuing a degree programme you like, getting employment after school becomes secondary because of the self-gratification you get.

2. Skillset

Another major thing to note in determining a helpful degree programme is that you should ask yourself whether the programme trains you with a unique skillset that is beneficial in today's competitive job market. In today's world, employers often seek candidates with knowledge and expertise to tackle complex challenges and contribute to the growth and success of their organisations.

3. Saturation

Thirdly, a degree course that has a high enrolment rate and produces a lot of graduates comes with its problems. Usually, the implication is that a vast number of graduates are actively qualified; hence, job opportunities in those areas are generally not forthcoming. Conversely, programmes with tight admission and a scarcity of skilled professionals may be the areas you should look at in fighting to secure admission.

4. International Opportunities

Also, in choosing a degree programme, ask if the degree has international appeal and job prospects in other countries. If your degree is sought after internationally, it opens doors to opportunities worldwide, and this becomes an advantage for you as it increases your chances of getting employment immediately after graduation.

5. Suitability

Any student at the university should also ask whether the programme they are studying offers opportunities for practice, internships and hands-on training. Employers often cherish university graduates who are well-versed in their fields and are ready for the job market.

6. Look at the market trends

In choosing a programme, you should consider the evolving labour market and technological advancements. It would be best to ask whether you would still find yourself in a career or profession that would undergo significant transformations due to automation, artificial intelligence, or other factors. Pursuing a degree programme that helps you remain competitive and adaptable in a rapidly changing job market would be best.

7. Entrepreneur opportunities

The seventh factor to consider in selecting your degree programme is to find out whether the programme equips you to start your own business upon graduation. Once a degree empowers you with the knowledge and skills to become an entrepreneur, it qualifies as useful because it increases your chances of gaining employment after school.

8. Alumni Success

The final advice I will give you regarding identifying a helpful degree programme is to take notice of the success of old students who studied the programme. You can get a fair idea from the alumni about the programme's relevance and employability rate.

I hope the above-mentioned points help you make an informed decision on the programmes to select.

Daniel Fenyi, who is an educationist and employment advocate with over nine years of experience, answers questions on what prospective university students must look out for in selecting a degree programme

Disclaimer: Advice given in this article is general in nature and is not intended to influence readers' decisions when selecting degree programmes. They should seek their own professional advice that takes into consideration their personal circumstances before making any decisions.

Have a story to tell? Need an expert's advice? Feel free to reach out to us at philip.kessie@yen.com.gh, with Ask an expert in the subject line.

