The Kumawood movie industry has provided Ghanaians with joy and entertainment over the years. If you are an ardent lover of Kumawood movies, test your knowledge with this quiz.

Lil Win shares why he flew Ramsey Nouah and other Nigerian celebs into Ghana

Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win recently flew Ramsey Nouah and other Naija celebs into Ghana.

He disclosed why he featured them in his movie, A Country Called Ghana.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Lil Win disclosed that he intended to show diversity in the movie cast by recruiting famed actors from other countries

He also lashed out at the behaviour of some Ghanaian actors, which made it hard to work with them, hence his decision to bring in Ramsey Nouah and Charles Awurum.

During the interview, he added that the ultimate goal was to make Ghana's movie industry more lucrative for local and foreign movie consumers.

