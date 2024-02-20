After Lil Win flew Ramsey Nouah and a couple of other Nollywood actors to Ghana, news of the arrival made headlines

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Lil Win disclosed the rationale behind his decision to bring the actors to Ghana for his movie A Country Called Ghana.

He said he plans to unite both countries through friendliness and work collaborations

Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah, Lil Win, recently flew to Ghana Ramsey Nouah and other Naija celebs.

He has disclosed why he featured them in his upcoming movie, A Country Called Ghana.

YEN.com.gh caught up with the actor in Accra and asked him about the bold move to bring in renowned movie-makers from Nigeria.

He disclosed that he intended to show diversity in the movie cast by recruiting famed actors from other countries.

Lil Win also criticised that the behaviour of some Ghanaian actors makes it hard to work with them, hence, his decision to bring in Ramsey Nouah and Charles Awurum.

He added in the video that the ultimate goal is to make Ghana's movie industry more lucrative for local and foreign movie consumers.

Ghanaians react to Lil Win's video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments under the video. See some below.

mercy1080 said:

He wants to show Martha Ankomah that he can pay any amount for even A-class actors in Nollywood

ambitous_afia wrote:

This is beautiful. Big shout out to Lil Win. It’s good to see one of the best finest actor Ramsey Noah.

sascopee wrote:

I love this. Congratulations Lil Win.

Ambitious.afia wrote:

Chaiii this movie go jorm ruff. Nice to see victor again. Shout out to Lil Win. Ghanaians are proud of u, and thank you for bringing us the old memories of the movie industry.

Lil Win Reacts To Martha Ankomah's Lawsuit Against Him, Refuses To Comment (Video)

News spread recently that actress Martha Ankomah had sued Lil Win for using unprintable words against her in a viral video. In a new story, . He refused to comment on the issue, saying he did not want any trouble

The video sparked debate online, with many saying Lil Win had started a fight he couldn't finish.

