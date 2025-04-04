A Ghanaian prophet who predicted victory for President John Dramani Mahama has come forward with another prophecy about parliament

In a video, he noted that he saw a vision where the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin would take a long leave and someone would take over his role

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments session of the viral video

Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei, one of the prophets who predicted President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress' victory in the December 2024 elections, has dropped another prophecy.

In an interview, Prophet Telvin opened up about a vision he saw about Ghana's Parliament and Speaker Alban Bagbin which could plunge the nation into misfortune.

Ghanaian Prophet drops prophecy about Alban Bagbin.

He noted that the Speaker took a long leave in the vision and someone replaced him. In the absence of Mr Bagbin, the new speaker took over affairs and run Parliament as he wanted.

"That person and the parliamentarians will be doing whatever they like in Parliament. They will sign certain agreements behind parliament and this will yield a lot of confusion in Parliament and things will not go well.

"It will take time for the speaker to return and when he comes, he will address the House of the events that happened in his absence," he said.

