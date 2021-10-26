A 14-year-old Nigerian girl, Famidah Yussuf, has been celebrated on social media after emerging as Union Bank's The Next Robotics Legend

Famidah emerged as the winner in the competition after designing a humanoid robot that is saddled with many responsibilities

Some of what the humanoid robot does is to dispenses drugs to patients, ensure regular ward rounds, and take health records

A 14-year-old girl identified as Famidah Yussuf has emerged as the Union Bank's The Next Robotics Legend after designing a humanoid robot.

According to a post by Union Bank of Nigerian on LinkedIn, the humanoid robot is called Famidah and it solves problems of shortage of medical personnel.

Famidah Yussuf has emerged as the Next Robotic Legend. Photo credit: Union Bank of Nigeria/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Her goal

The teenager's goal is to reduce the burden of record-keeping and regular health checks by doctors or nurses, thereby utilising sensors that automatically track patients' vitals.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The humanoid robot has many responsibilities

Famidah dispenses drugs to patients, ensures regular ward rounds, and takes health records such as body temperature, heartbeat rate, blood oxygen, and blood pressure.

The statement read in part:

"Famidah also helps measure a patients’ stress rate and keeps track of their general health. Congratulations Famidah."

A Nigerian man identified as Jafar Alabi Zubair also took to LinkedIn to celebrate the teenager by sharing the good news on his page.

Social media reacts

Nigerians on LinkedIn soon flooded the comment section of Union Bank's post to congratulate the young girl.

Chidiebere Aruma said:

"Congratulations dear."

Abimbola Adebayo commented:

"Congrats Famidah."

Engineer Idris Olalekan wrote:

"Much Congratulations."

Idrees Lateef Olanrewaju said:

"Congratulations Famidah. May Allah bless you."

Princess Isaac wrote:

"Congratulations."

Nigerian boy uses cartons to create robot

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a 14-year-old Nigerian boy, Praise Kelechi, showed off his improvisational skill of using cartons to create robots and other superhero costumes.

He said he worked on the robot before the lockdown but had more time to perfect it as school was on a forced holiday.

He wore the suit like the popular Tony Stark character would do. The creative SS1 student said due to the lack of glue, he always melts Styrofoam with fuel to produce his own adhesive.

Source: Yen.com.gh