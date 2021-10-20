Ghanaians hail IGP Dampare for overseeing the arrest of Shatta Wale

Ghana's social media space went into a frenzy following reports that Dancehall star Shatta Wale, known in real life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr had been shot.

The news went viral and it triggered an investigation from the Ghana Police Service who decided to bring finality to the matter.

Checks however showed that there was actually no shooting and that the dancehall artiste had made up the shooting incident.

After being exposed for causing fear and panic in the country, Shatta Wale came out to defend his action and claimed he was acting on a prophecy made by one Stephen Akwesi Appiah famed as Jesus Ahuofe.

The brouhaha led to the arrest of the man of God and subsequently, two members of Shatta Wale's public relations team - Nana Dope and Gangee.

Hours after these arrests were made, Shatta Wale is said to have turned himself in to the police and was spotted in handcuffs as his mugshot was being taken.

Many Ghanaians took to social media to react to the arrest with a section of Ghanaians commending the Ghana Police Service for caging the Taking Over hitmaker.

YEN.com.gh has put together some comments from Ghanaians on Facebook who reacted to Shatta Wale's arrest with excitement and looked with pride on the GPS.

AfiaOwusuaa Gyan took to the comment section under Ghana Police Service post on Facebook that Wale had been arrested and wrote: "The system is working 24/7. Alla IGP woy3 guy wait"

Newton-Offei Justice Abeeku wrote: "George Akuffo-Dampare (PhD); what else can i say?!!"

Ansah Kojo Ansah had this to say: "IGP has made arrest very "romantic " .As soon as you break the law , pls report yourself because you can't escape unpunished"

Akwasi Obeng Ejisu-Besease: "Gone are the days when anybody could use his or her status in society to misbehave, kudos to IGP."

Gideon Fiifi Nyamekye wrote: "IGP Dampare is the best IGP in the last two decades

This Part of the Statement “As stated in previous statements, the public is advised to desist from publishing false information, capable of disturbing the peace of the country or risk being arrested and prosecuted.” Our laws are working"

Burn Murri: "Congratulations Mr. IGP, for this great achievement , look at his face , he is even high , Ghana Police Service please he need some back slap but please don’t slap his mouth because is already big and we don’t want more meat on his mouth, thank you , see some dressing bi"

There were many comments that showed Ghanaians had found some new faith in the laws of the country and in the Ghana Police Service.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Shatta Wale, prior to his arrest, left many of his fans worried following a series of posts he has made in relation to his shooting prank.

Taking to his Facebook page, Shatta Wale went on a ranting spree and criticised anyone who said he went too far with his planned shooting incident.

The Botue hitmaker said he was not ready to wait for the unfortunate to happen but rather, was going to get himself prepared to deal with any form of attack on his life.

