Nineteen examination officials have been arrested across six regions for their alleged involvement in malpractice during the ongoing 2026 BECE

The Ministry of Education has condemned these actions, asserting that any individual complicit in examination malpractice is an enemy of the state

This crackdown is in line with national effort to preserve the integrity of the country’s academic assessments

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The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has overseen the arrest of 19 supervisors and invigilators across six different regions.

The officials were detained following their suspected involvement in various forms of examination malpractice during the current 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

WAEC arrests 19 invigilators and supervisors across six regions in the ongoing 2026 BECE. Photo credit: WAEC/Facebook & Getty Images.

Source: UGC

The arrests were distributed across several administrative areas, with the Ashanti Region recording the highest number at 10 individuals.

Other arrests included three from the Eastern Region, two each from the Bono and Central regions, and one individual each from Greater Accra and the Western Region.

In the Bono Region, legal proceedings have moved swiftly, with two of the arrested officials already appearing before a court. Both individuals were handed a fine of GH¢2,400 each for their conduct.

According to reports, the remaining 17 suspects have been transferred to the police for processing and are expected to face court proceedings shortly.

The incidents reported so far involve various offences, including the use of mobile phones within the examination halls and the preparation of answers intended for distribution to the candidates.

Gov't reaffirms commitment to protecting examination integrity

The Ministry of Education has reacted strongly to the developments, issuing a stern warning to all stakeholders, including teachers, headteachers, and supervisors.

In a statement released by the Deputy Minister, Dr Clement Apaak, the government expressed its commitment to maintaining the integrity of national examinations.

The statement made it clear that those who compromise the system would face severe professional and legal repercussions.

“We are of the firm conviction that any individual complicit in examination malpractice is an enemy of the state and would be dealt with ruthlessly," he said.

To deter further misconduct, the Education Ministry reminded the public of the consequences faced by offenders in previous years.

It was noted that out of 40 individuals caught for similar offences last year, eight have already been convicted and subsequently dismissed from the Ghana Education Service.

The government’s resolve to tackle this "dangerous phenomenon" remains firm. Security has been heightened across all 2,303 examination centres nationwide, with WAEC deploying additional personnel to monitor the conduct of officials on the ground.

Any school authority or invigilator found aiding or ignoring malpractice is warned of immediate interdiction and potential prosecution.

Source: YEN.com.gh