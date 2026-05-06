A young breastfeeding mother is part of the students' writing the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE)

The 19-year-old said even though her friends laugh at her for giving birth, she was determined to make something of her life

Ghanaians on social media who watched Gloria Tetteh share her story thronged the comment section to share their thoughts

Gloria Tetteh, a 19-year-old breastfeeding mother, is one of the over 600,000 basic school students writing the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) nationwide.

The young lady is sitting for the national examination in the Krachi East District of the Oti Region.

A 19-year-old breastfeeding mother sits for the 2026 BECE. Photo credit: @moe.gov.gh/Facebook & Getty Images

Source: UGC

In a video on X, the young lady shared her experience and stated that some of her colleagues tease her for getting pregnant and giving birth.

However, she is determined to further her education so she can realise her dream of being a doctor or nurse someday.

Gloria Tetteh stated that even though she regrets her actions, she has decided to focus and give her best to her child and schooling.

BECE 2026

The total number of students writing the 2026 BECE is 619, 985. The region presenting the most candidates is the Ashanti region, with 124, 905 students, followed by the Greater Accra Region with 114, 243.

Central, Eastern and Western regions follow with 69, 496, 56, 700 and 45, 457 candidates respectively.

Meanwhile, the Northern region presented 37,308 students, and the Volta region registered 30, 055 candidates. In the Bono region, 24, 984 candidates were registered, and the Upper East fielded 22,449 students.

The Bono East, Western North, Upper West and Ahafo regions registered 20, 897, 17, 372, 14, 928 and 12, 578 candidates respectively.

The four regions with the lowest number of candidates are Oti with 12, 401 students, North-East with 10, 033 candidates, and Savannah with 6, 989 students.

The 2026 BECE is scheduled to run for one week, from Monday, 4th May 2026, to Monday, 11th May 2026.

Watch the X video of Comfort telling her story below:

Reactions to BECE candidates story

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@iOkoree said:

"I like the fact that she’s not letting life’s hurdles get in her way of attaining her dreams. Be strong, young queen."

@_kobbiice wrote:

"So what led to her opening her legs? Was she not determined then?"

@XanderlexMens said:

"This is the way. I’m happy she’s gotten support from her family to continue school. The benefit of this outweighs any stigma she might face. And people should learn to give grace; we don’t know the circumstances under which she got pregnant. Congrats to her. So help her God."

@jhunea339358032 wrote:

"Most of us completed SHS between 17 and 20, but she got life ahead to change the narrative if she would only focus this time around. She can do it koraaa 🔥."

@ing_Kaay said:

"I love her perseverance. She knows what she wants more than those mocking her. Keep going, madam."

@mr_kwabla wrote:

"You will come out successful. This is not a crime, but next time, close your legs and be determined to say no to those men. Parents should also be responsible, at least."

@edwinappiah56 said:

"Gloria, you’re the definition of resilience. Breastfeeding while writing BECE and still chasing your ambition of becoming a doctor or nurse? That’s unmatched strength. Mockery can’t dim your light.#GirlChildEducation."

@Nanaezze wrote:

"I just hope she overcomes this. It hurts me when young girls become victims."

Two BECE candidates have reportedly died in an accident in Upper West Photo credit: Anadolu, picture alliance / Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Two BECE candidates reported dead

In a related development, YEN.com.gh also reported that two BECE candidates have reportedly died.

A report by Joy News disclosed that the students died in a crash in the Upper West Region.

They were said to be travelling on a motorcycle from Charia to their examination centre in Wa to join their colleagues when the accident occurred on Sunday, May 3.

The two candidates were travelling to stay in Wa for the week-long examinations due to the absence of a centre in their community.

Source: YEN.com.gh