The valedictorian of the University for Development Studies in Tamale is a young man called Adam Mohammed Abideen

Adam was brilliantly successful as he was able to get a final CGPA of 4.9 on a scale of 5.0, which makes it a near-perfect score

He also won 5 enviable awards and is currently being celebrated on social media by folks from different parts of the world

Adam Mohammed Abideen, a young man from the University for Development Studies (UDS) in Tamale, has become the valedictorian of the school with a breathtaking academic grade.

Sharing the success story on his LinkedIn handle, Mohammed indicated that he studied Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting), bagged a first-class and a final CGPA of 4.9 on a scale of 5.0.

The brilliant young man also won the UDS Award for Overall Best Graduating Student, Vice Chancellor's Award for Best Graduating Male Student (Humanities), Alumni Award for Best Graduating Male Student (Humanities), Best Graduating Student in the School of Business & Law, and the Best Graduating Male Student in the School of Business & Law.

Photos of the student from UDS who graduated with a GPA 4.9 out of 5.0 Photo credit: Adam Mohammed Abideen/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

"I wish to thank my family, friends, mentors, and lecturers for their sacrifices, support and encouragement throughout my academic journey," he said.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

How Ghanaians celebrated him

Below were some of the celebratory comments shared by social media users in the comment section of the amazing post.

SAMUEL QUAYSON congratulated the young and said a little prayer for him:

Congrats Mohammed Abideen..Wishing you all the best in your endeavour.

ABDUL-HAMID AHMED who has studied Economics at Concordia University said:

Congratulations on this great achievement!

Chidimma Emmanuella, a young lady who saw the story from Nigeria could not hide her joy and said:

Wow!!! Superb. Congratulations

Lady who graduated as a valedictorian after a previous failure

In an equally powerful story, Sandra A. Martey, a brilliant and beautiful Ghanaian lady graduated from the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) with a first-class and as the valedictorian of her class in 2019.

This happened 10 years after Sandra started studying Economics with Mathematics at the University of Ghana, Legon (UG).

As narrated by popular blogger, Edward Asare on LinkedIn, Sandra was unable to finish her programme at UG successfully as it was not her passion.

Source: Yen Newspaper