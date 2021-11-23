NSMQ: KETASCO makes history; become 1st school from Volta Region to reach finals

The Keta Secondary Technical School (KETASCO) has qualified to the finals of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

For the first time in the history of the competition since its inception, KETASCO becomes the first SHS in the Volta region to have qualified to the finals.

During the semi-final stage on Tuesday, November 23, Keta SHTS polled 53points, Wesley Girls’ High School had and 35points and Tamale SHS 31points.

The Keta Senior High has been one of the top-performing schools to contest in this year's competition as they put up a good show.

Kingsley Philipson

Top fan

Kingsley Philipson Bravo

Kwashie Ambrose believes they will take the trophy.

They will take the trophy.

Aidam Ambrose says KETASCO is going for the ultimate.

This time around we are going for the ultimate.

Lizzy Morgan wished them luck.

All the best.

Dodzi Dodzi was sarcastic about it.

They came with tidal waves

Coleman Felix said he loved the teamwork he exhibited.

I just love their teamwork and how the finally sent the Roaring Lion into the thick Woods to shut them up finally, congrats to Ketasco

Jahviel Klenam said it is funny how people were crediting their exceptional performance to black magic.

Funny how people are crediting juju for their brilliance rather than their brains and their teachers. Eno be juju oo ebe say dem gym dema brain well well. Ewe teachers invigilate you 4 exam hall before?? Herh. If you go to the hall as a tabula rasa, forgerrit you no go pass.

Source: Yen.com.gh