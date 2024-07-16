The Ghana Education Service has revealed September 27 as the reporting day for first year Senior High School students

The service released a circular urging school administrations to prepare for the date

The announcement came after the conclusion of the 2024 BECE, which featured over 500,000 candidates

The Ghana Education Service has announced September 27 as the reporting day for first-year senior high students for the 2024/25 academic year.

The service has urged school administrations to prepare for the new academic term.

The Ghana Education Service revealed the opening date of SHS's first years in a statement. Source: Ministry of Education GH

In a Ghana Education Service circular to regional directors of education carried by Joy News, the service also indicated that the students will conclude their first term on December 6.

The circular also noted that all other activities and programs scheduled for the semester will proceed as planned without any changes.

This development comes a day after the 2024 BECE concluded.

The 2024 BECE featured over 500,000 candidates at 2,123 designated centres across the country. It was notably the first BECE taken under the Common Core Curriculum.

WAEC has not indicated when the 2024 BECE results will be released, paving the way for placement in Senior High Schools.

The BECE featured several feel-good stories, like that of a 71-year-old Ghanaian man in Goaso who participated in the milestone examination.

The elderly man, Kwesi Baiden, warmed many hearts on social media after a video of him sitting in the classroom with his schoolmates to write the exam surfaced.

People also praised 34 inmates for participating in the 2024 BECE.

The 34 included 27 juveniles from the Senior Correctional Centre (SCC), five from Nsawam Maximum Security Prison, and two from Sunyani Central Prison.

Student with disability sits for BECE, uses pen in mouth

YEN.com.gh reported that on the first day of the exam, a BECE candidate wrote a paper using his mouth and a pen.

The video of the special needs student, which Adom News shared widely, elicited varying reactions.

The Ghana National Council of Private Schools described the situation as unacceptable comments to YEN.com.gh.

