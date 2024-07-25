Some postgraduate students at KNUST received grants to support their research work at the postgraduate level

The grant was offered from a research fund established by KNUST's Graduate Student Association of Ghana

The current GRASAG President of the KNUST, Felix Kofi Adusei urged the awardees to come out with research works that respond to the needs of the Ghanaian society

As part of efforts to encourage more research work, the Graduate Students Association of Ghana (GRASAG) of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has set up a fund to support postgraduate students of the school.

The Graduate Research Fund (GRef) was set up by past executives of KNUST's GRASAG, who served between 2023 to 2024.

Felix Kofi Adusei (left) GRASAG President & Prof. Rita Akosua Dickson (right), Vice Chancellor of the KNUST, presented a cheque to one of the students. Photo credit: @VOICE_of_KNUST/X

In a post sighted on the X page of @VOICE_of_KNUST, some 51 students received grants from the GRef to support their research work at the postgraduate level.

"GRASAG Research Fund aims to enhance research among graduate students through initiatives like the Research Support Hub and Research Support Grant," the portions of the post read.

The grants awardees

Out of the number who received the support, 45 were master's students and the remaining six are pursuing various doctoral courses on the KNUST campus.

From the X post sighted by YEN.com.gh, a male PhD candidate, was captured receiving a GH¢5,000 grant in support of his research work.

Also, two female PhD candidates were given a cheque of GH¢4,000 each to cover part of their academic work at KNUST.

The current GRASAG President of the KNUST, Felix Kofi Adusei explained in detail what the GReF was set up for.

"This project is to put researchers in the position to come up with ideas and solutions to likely problems that may come up in the near future. The awardees are therefore expected to come out with research results that add value to our Ghanaian society and the world at large," he stated.

