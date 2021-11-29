The adorable kids of Prof. Elsie Effah Kaufmann have popped up on social media

Reports have it that the NSMQ quiz mistress has three all-grown children

Prof. Elsie Effah Kaufmann has risen through the ranks to become the face of the popular SHS competition

Photos of the ever-radiant half-caste children of National Science and Maths Quiz's quiz mistress, Prof. Elsie Effah Kaufmann, have been spotted on social media.

In the new photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the kids of the well-known senior high school quiz competition were seen beaming with smiles as they posed with their mum.

Following the consistent superb performances of the quiz mistress, many social media users have yearned to know more about the smart Prof. Elsie Effah Kaufmann.

Reports have it that the intelligent Prof. Elsie Effah Kaufmann had her kids with her German businessman hubby.

The three children consist of two girls and one boy.

Reports however have it that the couple is currently no more but the kids appear to have an affinity to Ghana.

The husband is said to be a big-time businessman who prefers to stay lowkey.

Citing from these alluring pictures, it is safe to say that the kids took after their mother’s beauty and hopefully her brilliance as well.

