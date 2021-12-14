Bright Senyo Gadzo, one of the stars of the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ 2021), has excelled in the West African Secondary School Exams (WASSCE).

Bright Gadzo, a contestant for Keta Senior High School (Ketasco), scored straight As in all the eight subjects he wrote.

The brilliant teen's WASSCE results slip has just found its way onto social media. The photo was first shared on Facebook by Foga Nukunu, a teacher at Ketasco.

Photo source: Foga Kunu

Source: Instagram

Check below for the photo of Gadzo's result slip as shared on Facebook.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

History at NSMQ finals

Even though Gadzo's KETASCO could not win the ultimate, they came third behind PRESEC and PREMPEH, their qualification set impressive records.

KETASCO became the first school from the Volta Region to ever qualify for the final in the long history of the competition.

Speedmaster and predictor

Apart from qualifying his school to the finals, Gadzo also distinguished himself as a brilliant student who could answer questions before they ended.

On many occasions, he was the first to ring the bell even before the quiz mistress, Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann, read half of the question.

In an interview after the quiz, Bright explained how he was able to predict the answers ahead of time.

According to Gadzo, although Prof Elsie Effah Kaufmann had not finished reading out all the parameters associated with solving the problems, he had already figured out that the ones she provided were enough to find the final answers.

Francis Lamini scores second 8As within a year

Gadzo is not the only member of the Ketasco NSMQ team to have scored 8As in the WASSCE. His partner, Fransisca Lamini also bagged straight As.

Per this result, Lamini has blown away the WASSCE twice within the past one year.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, the NSMQ star had 8As in the 2020 WASSCE as a private candidate

She achieved that feat while still in her second year at the Keta Senior High School.

Source: Yen