An exceptionally brilliant student of Ghana National College has excelled massively in the WASSCE

Roselinda Kumordzie scored straight A's in all her papers and aspires to be a medical doctor

She studied science and was celebrated by her uncle and radio personality Arnold Elavanyo Mensah

Roselinda Kokoe Kumordzie, a brilliant graduate of Cape Coast-based Ghana National College has made herself, family and school proud in the 2021 WASSCE examinations.

According to a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Facebook, it was reported that Roselinda scored straight A's in all her West African Secondary Schools Certificate Examinations (WASSCE).

The post went on to say that the young lady had the hopes of enrolling into a university to study Medicine to become a doctor.

Zylofon Media star, Arnold Elavanyo Mensah, who made the post, indicated that the young lady was his niece.

After posting a photo of the young lady alongside her WASSCE result slip, he wrote:

"...and my little niece made us proud. All the "unco" "unco" has really paid off. Guys this young and brilliant girl, Rosalinda Kumordzi scored all "A"s in her WASSCE. She attended Ghana National College, Cape Coast She wants to read medicine in the university.

Which university do you guys think she should attend? Again, do you think she deserves scholarship? #BrilliantChild"

Many fans of the radio personality took to the comment section under the post to congratulate the young lady and also make some recommendations on where she should go next.

