Nana Osae Nyampong is the Board Chairman of Gensar Energy and an alumnus of Adisadel College

He is constructing a Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) block for his alma mater

He has revealed has opened up about his life as an entrepreneur and his experiences as a Santa Clausian

The Board Chairman of Gensar Energy, Nana Osae Nyampong, is constructing a Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) block for Adisadel College.

His decision to build a STEM block for his alma mater originates from his belief in Science as an important aspect of life.

Nana Nyampong, who has over 33 years of experience as an entrepreneur in diverse industries, including procurement and logistics, real estate, and trucking, attributes much of his success to his former school.

According to the 70-year-old Kamenahene of the Akwamu Traditional Area, his training from Adisadel College helped in shaping his life.

Speaking to Ameyaw TV's Zeinat Issahaku ahead of the launch and fundraising dinner of the Adisadel College Millennium (2000) year group, Nana Nyampong recalled his experiences as a Santa Clausian and how those events shaped who he is today.

He noted that he first stepped his feet at Adisadel College at age 13 as he recounted some of the most worthy characteristics the school instilled in him.

''I got to Adisadel before I was 13 years old. I was a very fragile boy but five years later, Adisadel had transformed me into a self-reliant man,” he said.

Nana Nyampong mentioned that the school equips its students with peculiar characteristics to make them survive the most difficult situations.

With a BSc in Business Administration from the University of Ghana, Legon, he credits 60 percent of his success to Adisadel, 30 percent to his mother, and the remaining 10 percent to himself.

