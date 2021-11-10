A Ghanaian mother of triplets, Madam Vivian, has received keys to a new house and a fully furnished provision shop

The new mother was abandoned by the father of their babies after delivering preterm

One of the triplets died due to neglect after falling sick

The joy of a Ghanaian mother of triplets is complete as she receives keys to a new house and a fully furnished provision shop built for her and the babies.

Madam Vivian delivered preterm and was subsequently abandoned by the father of the new babies.

According to the new mother, she faced excruciating difficulties after being abandoned by the father of their children. She told Etwerso Hemaa that she lost one of the babies due to ill health because she couldn't afford to take the baby to the hospital.

Ghanaian Mom of Triplets Abandoned by Dad of Babies Gets New House and Provision Shop Photo credit: Etwereso Hemaa Official

Source: Facebook

Previous situation

Vivian's mother had been providing for their upkeep, but that was not enough, she said.

''I gave birth to the babies prematurely. When their father came to see them, he said they were too small and abandoned them. When I call him, he insults me and says he doesn't like them.

''Since I gave birth, my mother has been the person supporting us. When she goes out, she returns with whatever she gets home for our upkeep, but it's not enough,'' she said.

Madam Vivian's plight was projected by Etwerso Hemaa, who solicited funds from donors.

Life smiles on her

With the help of the donors, Vivian has received a new house, a fully furnished provision shop, and cash to cater for the children.

Source: Yen