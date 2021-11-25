A former banker, Stafford Malcolm, has now resorted to begging on the street for a living to survive

Malcolm used to work at the Spanish Town Road branch of the National Commercial Bank in Jamaica

The 59-year-old's plight was first highlighted by a concerned resident, Alfred ‘Macca’ Thompson

Times and seasons change, and that is the story of Stafford Malcolm, a man who was once employed to one of Jamaica’s largest commercial banks.

Malcolm worked at the Spanish Town Road branch of the National Commercial Bank, with almost everything going well for him till he fell sick, The Gleaner reported.

He now lives under a culvert in the rural township of Glengoffe District in Northeast St Catherine.

Times Change: Former Banker who had a Good Life now Begs on the Street to Survive Photo credit: The Gleaner

How things changed

''I worked at the Spanish Town Road branch of the National Commercial Bank; I don’t remember how long, but now I'm sick and need help,'' The Gleaner quoted him as saying.

The 59-year-old's plight was made known by a concerned resident, Alfred ‘Macca’ Thompson.

Life before he became sick

A former neighbor also confirmed that Malcolm had a comfortable life before his plight.

''I remember him very well, as we were neighbours in Grateful Hill,'' Jean Taylor said.

''[He used to drive him a nice car from work. He didn’t do much talking, but he helped to make the community very proud.''

Though he couldn’t account for his children's whereabouts, Malcolm disclosed that he is a father of three children and a past student of Oberlin High School.

