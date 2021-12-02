Adjoa Asantewaa Koranteng emerged as the valedictorian of the 2021 class of the Presbyterian University College, Ghana (PUCG)

She completed her BSc. Business Administration (Management) degree programme with 44 A’s and 1 B+ out of 45 courses

Koranteng achieved a CGPA of 3.98 on a score of 4.0 and won the desired Moderator’s Special Award for Overall Best Graduating Student

Adjoa Asantewaa Koranteng, a vibrant Ghanaian student, impressed her name in the history books of her school during the 15th Congregation of the Presbyterian University College, Ghana (PUCG).

She graduated with first-class honours in BSc. Business Administration (Management), achieving 44 A’s and 1 B+ out of 45 courses with a CGPA of 3.98 on a score of 4.0.

This won her the most coveted Moderator’s Special Award for Overall Best Graduating Student, making her the valedictorian of the 2021 graduating class.

Other achievements

In addition, Koranteng emerged as the Overall Best Student in the Department of Business Administration and Overall Best Student for the School of Business and Economics.

Celebrating the milestone

Taking to social media timeline, she noted that she was honoured as she crediting God for the achievement.

''It’s an honour! God, your daughter is grateful. I didn’t know such a day ever existed in my life.

''My life at some point didn’t go as planned so I thought some blessings were for some special people only. Glory be to God,'' she said.

Several internet surfers have trooped to the comment section of her post on social media to share congratulatory messages.

Reactions

Aquosua StoneAntwi noted that she is proud of her.

''Proud of you my darling, soar higher. MBA ... PhD and others loading up koraaa,'' she said.

George Musah Dzeto said:

''Congratulations. I haven't doubted you. You took off well from the beginning. Remember the sky is the beginning.''

Richmond Kweku Agyei said:

''Congratulations dear. This is a great achievement.''

Eric Amanya remarked:

''That's awesome! Congratulations.''

Adjoa replied:

''Eric Amanya thank you.''

Renee Nkansah commented:

''Aaaawww my Asantewaa ... more life wins dear.''

