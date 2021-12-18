Ghanaian broadcaster, Dan Kwaku Yeboah, has earned his master's degree in Communication Studies

The head of sports at the Despite Media Group graduated from the University of Cape Coast (UCC)

He released stunning photos sporting his graduation robe, which have garnered compliments from Kennedy Osei and other social media users

Head of sports at the Despite Media Group, Dan Kwaku Yeboah, has clocked another milestone as he graduates with a master's degree in Communication Studies.

The former spokesperson of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee earned his postgraduate degree from the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

In an Instagram post, he released graduation photos beaming with excitement, as he attributed the achievement to God.

Attributing success to God

''To God be the glory for seeing me through successful graduation. (MA Communication Studies),'' he wrote.

The renowned Ghanaian media personality donned his graduation robe as he posed with family and friends on graduation day.

Reactions

Several internet users who commented have praised him for the achievement.

The chief executive officer of the Despite Group of Companies, Kennedy Osei, wrote:

''Congratulations, Wofa.''

Comic actor, Kalybos1 said:

''Wofa, congratulations well [derserved] .''

Nanakofihenaku said:

''Congrats, boss .''

Eric.appiah.376 commented:

''Congrats, man .''

Ghanaian Lady Emerges as Valedictorian with 3 Awards from UCC

Meanwhile, a Ghanaian student, Asantewaa A-MacCarthy, swept awards as she emerged the 2021 valedictorian during the 54th congregation of the University of Cape Coast.

She swept three awards, including the Chancellor's Award for the Overall Best Graduating Student, during the 54th congregation of UCC.

Asantewaa achieved it with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.971 out of the expected 4.000.

