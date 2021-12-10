Bright Alornyo: Brilliant Former Student of Achimota School Scores 8A's in WASSCE
- A former student of Achimota School has excelled with eight A's in the West African Senior Certificate Examination (WASSCE) this year
- Bright Korbla Alornyo achieved A's in Mathematics (Core), Integrated Science, English Language, Ceramics, and four other subjects
- He is the winner of the Ghana-Peru Arts contest that was announced last week
Bright Korbla Alornyo is an alumnus of Achimota School in Ghana, where he has excelled with eight A's in the 2021 West African Senior Certificate Examination (WASSCE).
Before this achievement, Alornyo had won the Ghana-Peru Arts contest that was announced last week and was honoured at the Great Hall of the University of Ghana.
His impressive results emerged on social media after the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) released the provisional results of candidates on Wednesday, December 8.
Achimota celebrates Alornyo
Alornyo's excellent results were uploaded on social media by his alma mater in celebration of his achievement.
''AchimotaExcellence. We are proud to share the exceptional achievements of Akora Bright Alornyo, OAA 21 @alorni_theartist. He excelled with 8As in the recent West Africa Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination( WASSSCE) this year.
''He is the winner of the Ghana Peru Arts contest that was announced last week and was honoured at the Great Hall of the University of Ghana,'' the school wrote.
Reactions
According to some social media users who reacted to his achievement, Alornyo has made his alma mater proud.
Grace Adzo Nkrumah said:
''Congratulation, Akora Bright.''
Sammy Prat added his two cents:
''Wow, very impressive. You made your school proud.
Dedasco Boy commented:
''Congratulations.''
Former Student of Achimota School Wins Art Contest
Meanwhile, Bright Korbla Alornyo triumphed over other contestants to win the maiden edition of the Ghana-Peru Art Contest held at the University of Ghana.
The Embassy of Peru in Ghana Wednesday, July 28, 2021, launched the Ghana-Peru Arts Contest as part of activities to mark the 200th independence anniversary celebration of the Republic of Peru.
The award ceremony was later held at the Great Hall of the University of Ghana, Legon, on November 30, 2021.
