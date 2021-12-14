Covenant University, Ota, Ogun state is now a host to one of Nigeria's brightest academic talents who posted straight "As" in his WAEC results

The student with an amazing performance made a total of 8 "As" in other subjects and 1 "B2" in the English Language

Narrating how he came about the impressive outcome, Ronald Dosunmu said his success was a result of relentless hard work and dedication to studies

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A Nigerian student identified as Ronald Dosunmu has taken to LinkedIn to celebrate his massive success in the recently released West African School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), results.

Ronald posted 8 "As" and 1 "B2" in the impressive result seen by YEN.com.gh. The only "B" in the result was in English Language.

Star student, Ronald Dosunmu made 8 "As" in WAEC. Credit: Ronald Dosunmu/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

Sharing the cheering news, Ronald wrote:

"This year has probably been one of the most hectic years of my life. I took so many courses on web development, studied and prepared for external examinations, as well as gained admission into the university, all while managing to excel in every single aspect! I remember the feeling of uncertainty I experienced after finishing WAEC. Sure, I had prepared really well, but I was still a little scared that something might go wrong somewhere, mostly because of the African factor. But to God be the glory, everything went according to plan! My WAEC result was released 3 weeks ago and it was truly incredible! I got 8A1s and a B2 in English (One of the best results in the history of my secondary school)."

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

My success is a result of relentless hard work

To post such a great result must have taken a lot of work, including keeping off social media. Ronald confirmed this:

"I haven't been active on my LinkedIn for a really long time. I worked really hard for this and I am extremely happy that my hard work paid off!"

Another Nigeria student scores a bull's eye, makes straight "As" in WAEC

YEN.com.gh previously reported how another young Nigerian made 8 distinctions in his WAEC result. The boy named Adeogun Kehinde Oreoluwa made the result at Ota Total Academy School, Ogun State.

In the said result, Kehinde made only 1 "B". He has now applied to study Engineering at Covenant University, Ota, Ogun State.

Apart from his great WAEC result, Kehinde also scored a total of 350 out of 400 marks in his JAMB result. The boy made the list of top 10 JAMB students this year.

Source: Yen Ghana