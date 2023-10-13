Prempeh College has made it to the quarter-final of the 2023 NSMQ after demonstrating its prowess at the ongoing one-eighth stage of the contest

They ended with 52 points at TI AMASS' 34 points and Navrongo SHS's 28 points on Thursday, October 12

The results of the teams, posted on X by @NSMQGhana, earned the champions of the day accolades

The ongoing one-eighth stage of the National Science & Maths Quiz (NSMQ) competition saw the team from Prempeh College win over their contenders.

Prempeh College triumphed over Navrongo Senior High School (SHS) and T.I AMASS, Fomena, during their highly anticipated contest at the Kwame University of Science and Technology's (KNUST) Kumaplay Auditorium on Thursday, October 12.

Prempeh College makes it to the 2023 NSMQ quarter-finals. Photo credit: @NSMQGhana.

Source: Twitter

The NSMQ contest scores

The venue was filled with an enthusiastic audience, adding excitement to the competition, which became the day's highlight.

Prempeh College, a five-time champion and last year's first runner-up, with an impressive score of 52 points to earn them a seed to the quarter-finals, with TI AMASS, Fomena scoring 34 points, and Navrongo SHS bagging 28 points.

See the scores below:

How netizens reacted after Prempeh College's win

Young Ghanaians, students and alums praise the team and the school.

@_RMBY said:

This was a cool chop for Prempeh College.

@keghnenmanasseh posted:

Congratulations to Prempeh School.

@broken_heart490 said:

All the guys are just 52? Riddle sef you couldn't answer one. Okay. Agenda delayed keke.

@mrchrone posted:

All Prempeh boys drop handle. Let's be mutual.

@EricADuah2 stated:

Big ups, boys.

@PiesieYaw posted:

Congratulations, Snrs, more yet. Green blooded.

@OseiEboogyam5 reacted:

Good contest.

@1_boakyeyiadom commented:

Prempeh always getting falaa.

@nyawadamson mentioned:

Congratulations, seniors.

Achimota, St Louis, and 7 senior high schools enter NSMQ quarter-finals

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that nine senior high schools (SHS) successfully advanced to the quarter-final during the opening day of the one-eighth stage of the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

The teams who represented their schools competed against the contenders to get to the quarter-final round, where they received an automatic seed and were exempt from the regional qualifiers and preliminary rounds. Schools that did not receive a seed will still be able to compete.

With 54 points, Wesley Girls Senior High School outperformed their competitors, the Western Region's Archbishop Porter Girls with 25 points, and Ghanata SHS, who received 24 points.

