Ghanaians have descended heavily on a young good-looking lady identified on Facebook as Angelina Twi Hemaah for celebrating her birthday nine different times in 2021.

The revelation was made in the popular Facebook group, Tell It All, by a member called PK Amofa who took his time to dig the old posts of Angelina in the group.

His attention was drawn after the same lady celebrated her birthday yesterday, January 27, 2021.

On February 2, February 25, February 27, March 16, April 13, April 24, August 18, November 28 and December 31, the lady shared different photos of herself claiming that she was celebrating her birthday.

"This year, you have celebrated your birthday on 27th January. On behalf of the admins, 27th January is officially approved as your birth date, you're therefore banned from celebrating your birthday again until 27th January 2023. Adɛn," PK posted.

What Ghanaians are saying

Below were some hilarious comments YEN.com.gh gathered from the thousands of reactions under the post.

Iddrisu Haruna commented:

Point of correction man. She celebrated a burthday on 2nd February and not a birthday. Kindly make the correction and stop the mischief

NanaYaa Arkoh Bensuah McCarthy said:

Anytime there’s a new outfit, there’s a new set of photos and after the photos, there must be a birthday. Kyer3 s3……………cus eiiii

