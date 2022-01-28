Life History of Shatta Wale: 5 Unpopular Facts About the Dancehall Artiste

Shatta Wale has for some time become a household name in Ghana.

The popular dancehall artiste and serial hitmaker has been trending lately on social media thanks to his fresh love affair.

The 'Shatta Movement' which refers to the fan base of the musician is a huge and vibrant one and are always on the look out for the best interest of their favorite artiste.

In view of the constant buzz about the celebrated artiste, YEN.com.gh has highlighted some unpopular information about the 2014 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) artiste of the year.

1. Son of a lawyer

Charles Nii Armah Mensah Snr is the name of the father of the dancehall artiste.

Senior Charles Nii Armah Mensah has a legal background. He is also a well known politician and business man.

Mr Armah Mensah Snr is the reason why his son developed interest in reggae music and pursued it because he used to play it regularly in the house.

2. Shatta Wale the actor

The 'My Level' hit maker has appeared in three different Ghanaian movies; 'Never Say Never', 'Shattered Lives' and 'The trial of Shatta Wale'

3. Most influential musician on social media

In 2017, Wale beat Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie to emerge as the most influential musician on social media. He won with a total of 883,319 new followers across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube that year.

4. Hospital of birth

Shatta Wale's mother, Elsie Evelyn Avemegah gave birth to him on October 17, 1984 at a Police Hospital in Accra.

5. Attending international school

The talented musician had his basic education at the Seven Great Princes Academy in Dansoman.

