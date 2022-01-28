Former Things We Do For Love actress Marleen Hutchful Mensah, known as Lois in the series has been buried

Lois was buried after a solemn ceremony in Accra on Thursday, January 27, 2022, just a few days after news of her passing emerged

The burial ceremony saw many of the cast of the hit TV series come together to mourn their late colleague

Things We Do For Love actress Marleen Hutchful Mensah has been laid to rest in a private ceremony on Thursday, January 27, 2022.

The 35-year-old who played the role of Lois, a member of the Mensahs family, in the popular TV series that aired in the early 2000s, passed on a few days ago.

Her death was announced by Adjetey Anang, one of the lead actors of the show who played the character of Pusher.

Things We Do For Love stars came together to mourn their late colleague, Lois Photo source: @adjeteyanang, @vicenzo_mac_j

Source: Instagram

Marlene's co-stars reunite at her funeral

Barely seven days after the news of her demise emerged, a burial and funeral ceremony has been held for her.

The occasion turned out to be a big reunion as many stars of the TV series attended the burial and final funeral rites to pay their last respects to their departed colleague.

In photos from the burial ceremony that have been sighted on social media, stars including Adjetey Anang, Abeiku Acquah known as Killa in the series, and Vincent McCauley known as Max, the cousin of Lois in the series. Others were Alice Schreyer known as Dede, and the show's producer and director Ivan Quashigah.

The photos shared on Adjetey Anang's Instagram page, the funeral goers were all clad in black (morning) outfits.

Check out the photos below:

Things We Do For Love

Things We Do For Love was a TV series designed to educate Ghanaian youth on adolescent reproductive health which aired on GTV in the early 2000s.

Produced by Ivan Quashigah's Farmhouse Productions, it was the springboard for the successful acting careers of Adjetey Anang, Majid Michel who is known as Shaker in the series, and Jackie Appiah who played the role of Enyonam.

