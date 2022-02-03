A teenager, Imunique Triplett, has earned her college nursing degree before graduating high school

The 17-year-old is one of the first students to achieve her degree through the M-Cubed College Connections programme

Triplett successfully balanced three to four college classes on top of her current high school curriculum

A teenager, Imunique Triplett, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in the US, has earned her college nursing degree thanks to the M-Cubed College Connections programme.

Triplett, 17, is yet to graduate from high school but already has a degree under her belt.

Per a report by The Black Detour, she is one of the first students to complete the process of obtaining her nursing degree through the M-Cubed College Connections programme.

Making herself proud

The M-Cubed College Connections programme allows students like Triplett to complete high school requirements and earn college credits toward their university experience at no additional cost.

Triplett took advantage of the programme to pursue her degree despite initially expressing reservations about heading into the medical field.

A mother's pride

Eventually, her sentiments changed and Triplett has made herself proud. Her mother, Bonnie Campbell couldn’t be more proud of her.

''She wasn’t into meds and stuff like that, so I was like, are you sure, because we’ve got to be the ones running you back and forth, so make sure this is what you want to do, and she really surprised me,'' said Campbell, according to Atlanta Black Star.

Triplett successfully balanced three to four college classes on top of her current high school curriculum.

