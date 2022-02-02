After 4 years of studying at KNUST, a brilliant Ghanaian lady called Anita Noah was left disappointed

Realizing she was going to graduate with a pass, she decided to start all over at the University of Ghana

After four more years of studying, Anita has now bagged first class honours

Anita Noah, a young Ghanaian lady has graduated with first-class honours at the University of Ghana, four years after she quit her studies at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

Narrating the inspirational story on her LinkedIn handle, the brilliant lady said she was disappointed to realize that the only option left for her in final year at KNUST was to graduate with a pass.

"I remember how excited I was to get into KNUST which was my first choice. Little did. I know that in my final year everything would change. To go back a year and graduate with a pass seemed to be the only option," she said.

She then took the bold step to restart the pursuit for a first degree at another university, which has proven extremely successful.

In her words:

"On January 11, 2022, I graduated from the University of Ghana with a Bachelor of Arts degree, after 8 years of school with a first-class"

Anita expressed gratitude to God for the process and to her family and friends who supported and encouraged her at all times.

She encouraged anyone who might be going through any academic struggles in the words:

This is just to remind you:

1. Anything and Everything is possible.

2. No matter the obstacles, you can get to your destination.

3. Get the right support system!

4. Don’t give up!

Comments from Anita's followers

Below were some interesting reactions gathered by YEN.com.gh in the comment section of the post.

Richard Sabah M. said:

Giving up is never an option! Great story and congratulations Annie

Randy Avagah mentioned:

Congratulations Anita, the fact that you never gave up is very admirable. Keep winning.

Sylvester Kwasi Gyasi indicated:

Inspiring !! Some of us didn't have the courage to but you took the bull by the horns. Congrats Anita .

