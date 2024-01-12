Amoateng Acheampong, one of Prempeh College's NSMQ stars, has gained admission to study at KNUST

Amoateng who bagged eight As in the WASSCE will study medicine

News of his admission to the university has led many to commend him

Amoateng Acheampong, one of Prempeh College's contestants at the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), has gained admission to study at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The intelligent teen, who bagged eight As in the 2023 WASSCE, is now studying medicine at the university.

Amoateng Acheampng gets admission to KNUST. Photo credit: @watsuptek/x @ National Science and Maths Quiz/Facebook

YEN.com.gh sighted a photo of him seated in an auditorium, looking visibly happy in the midst of other students.

The photo was reportedly taken during an orientation programme organised to help first-year students understand the rules and regulations of the university, as well as the opportunities available to them.

At the time of writing this report, the post, which captioned: "Amoateng from @Prempeh College also a contestant in the 2023 NSMQ is here in KNUST," had raked in over 9,000 views and 400 likes.

Amoateng gets praised

A netizen who reacted to the news praised Amoateng Acheampong for gaining admission to KNUST.

@ivanblay400401 commented:

This man de3 he Shakur o. Don't try koraa

