The government’s notice to teachers living in state bungalows that 10% of their salaries will be deducted to pay rent is being opposed by the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT).

The Ghana Education Service (GES) explained in a notice issued over the weekend that the 10% that will be deducted is part of the government’s efforts to streamline anomalies with rent payment for teachers and staff at the senior high school living in bungalows.

The GES notice cited a May 2006 circular released by the Ministry of Finance which first announced that occupants of government bungalows are expected to pay 10% of their salary as rent.

But in a sharp rebuttal, the President of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Angel Carbornu, has said the move is insensitive.

Mr Carbornu has told the government that the teachers are already earning very meagre salaries so the deduction will be unfair.

“The mistake we make here is that the accommodation condition rates are not the same and equal across the country.

But when it comes to teachers specifically, we need to look at the details and understand the peculiarity of our job and look at the reasons teachers should not be charged for occupying the government bungalows,” he told Citi News.

He argued further that teachers living in bungalows in the schools are performing teacher duties.

It is these same teachers who take sick students to hospital and return to classrooms to teach, he argued further.

“…the house duties they perform are for free, so why do you ask them to pay for accommodation when they are offering these services for free?” Mr Carbornu quizzed.

