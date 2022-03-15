Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has accused the government of sanctioning a demolition of the Bulgarian Embassy in Accra.

According to him, the recent incident that was led by armed rogue elements is bad for Ghana's diplomatic credentials.

He suggests that, just like a similar demolition of the Nigerian embassy in Ghana some time ago, the state risks paying huge compensation later on.

A Ghanaian lawmaker, known for his deep insights into foreign affairs issues, has accused Government of Ghana of brazenly demolishing the Bulgarian Embassy in Ghana.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, opposition MP for North Tongu, has published photos and documents to back his allegation that the Bulgarian Embassy in Accra, located at Kakramadu Road, Plot No. 10, East Cantonments, has been completely razed to the ground unlawfully.

According to the ranking member on Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee, the state-approved demolition recently was led by “armed rogue elements” with support from “deviant land guards and errant personnel allegedly from the Cantonments Police Station”.

He said in a Facebook post on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, that the demolition exercise was done in broad daylight to evict Bulgarian Embassy staff and throw out their inviolable assets.

He said eyewitnesses tell him that the Honorary Consul, Mr. Nicolaas C.M. van Staalduinen, was even assaulted in his effort to stop the demolition.

He is concerned that the incident will be a blot on Ghana’s diplomatic credentials.

“Without a scintilla of doubt, Ghana's conduct amounts to a grotesque violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, 1961,” he said.

He accused the Nana Akufo-Addo-led administration of an alarming and unrivaled culture of impunity, citing a similar incident in 2020.

“First, it was a brazen demolition of a Nigerian diplomatic property which predictably strained our bilateral relations with our West African neighbour, triggering a war of words and bringing us to the brink of conflict,” he recalled.

He said the Ghanaian taxpayer is still paying millions of cedis to restore the Nigerian diplomatic facility as compensation.

Government of Ghana is yet to comment on the allegations.

