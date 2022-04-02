Janet, a passionate young girl, who was spotted learning under a solar streetlight in a village in Ghana has received help

Ghanaian journalist Saddick Adams and his colleagues refurbished a small cubicle in the girl's house with desks and connected it to power to enable her to study at night

He also presented GHc1,000 to the child on behalf of one George Gyawu to support her education

A determined young girl, Janet, who was spotted learning under a solar streetlight in a village in Ghana, can now learn in the comfort of her house thanks to Saddick Adams.

The Ghanaian sports journalist and his colleagues have refurbished a small cubicle in the girl's house with desks and connected it to power to enable her to study at night

Before the kind gesture, Adams, with the moniker Sports Obama, had recounted how he met Janet on his way from a farm in his village.

Photos of Saddick Adams and Janet. Source: Saddick Adams

Source: Facebook

He narrated that Janet was compelled to learn under the solar streetlight because there was no electricity in her house until now.

Janet can now learn in the comfort of her house thanks to Adams and his kind friends.

''You remember the little girl who I posted learning under a street light because her house has no electricity?

''Alhamdulillah, we refurbished a small cubicle in her house with desks and connected them to power to enable her to study at night,'' he shared on Facebook.

In addition, Janet received GHc1,000 from a donor presented to her by Saddick Adams.

''Also, my uncle George Gyawu donated 1,000 cedis to her to support her education,'' he said.

Meanwhile, through sports journalist Michael Oti, an organisation has contacted Saddick Adams and confirmed they’ll be providing solar lamps to Janet's school and each student.

Read his post below:

Meet Ghanaian BECE Candidate who has been Studying Under Streetlight for 2 Years

In a similar story, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a hardworking and brilliant Ghanaian student has been spotted studying under a streetlight.

The young student has been learning under that condition for the past two years before her Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The story was shared by Michael Owusu, the business judicial chairperson for CoHSS-KNUST, who confirmed that he had been seeing the girl almost every night for the past two years.

He also indicated that the girl, who lives at Kumasi, Dompase-Aprabo, takes to the street each night because she has no electricity in her house but her seriousness alone has won her his admiration over the years.

Source: YEN.com.gh