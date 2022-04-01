A lady who had a suicide attempt at her school in the UK has finally graduated against all odds

The excited lady took to social media to share photos from her graduation ceremony while revealing that psychiatrists had told her parents she'd never recover

Not only did the lady surpass their pessimistic prediction, but she finished with a good grade and a big job

A young lady has been celebrated on social media for achieving academic success in her UK school despite her intense challenges.

The lady had announced graduating with a second-class upper degree on Twitter while sharing photos from her graduation ceremony.

She attempted suicide in school

The lady who had a long battle with a mental health condition called bipolar disorder was declared unable to ever recover by psychiatrists and that her future was ruined.

The fresh graduate added that she had one time attempted suicide but was saved by a friend named Siamara Goddard, who reported it to the school authorities, and this helped her get the needed professional help.

"TW//s*icide.

"She doesn’t have Twitter but Siamara Goddard literally saved my life in boarding school.

"I had a su*cide attempt. She reported it to the school authorities and that was the year I finally got all the professional help I had needed for so long.

"I love you, Sia," she wrote.

The lady also recalled how she almost dropped out of school in her final year in 2019 but all that is in the past.

The Nigerian revealed she had secured a job with the largest UK publisher in Canary Wharf.

Netizens celebrate her

@2minds8 said:

"There is a worse case scenario for most illnesses and it is doctor's duty to educate the patient about such possibilities which may not necessarily come to pass."

@Chloetbingham said:

"This is amazing.

"I'm glad you were able to get diagnosed and get the help you need and carry on with your life with that help!

"Congratulations!"

@phagistani said:

"I am so so so proud of you! You are such a blessing to this world and your truth is going to help so many others! Congrats boo."

@2minds8 said:

"Congratulations and Thank God for your success.

"TBH it's not nice to see doctors being ridiculed or spoken by of for explaining the tiny details of an illness to their patient."

