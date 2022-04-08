Resilient Newark native, Kiiera Robinson, had a tough ride on her journey to earning her doctoral degree

Despite the challenges that came her way, she triumphed over the odds and successfully completed her programme

Robinson has made history as she becomes the first person in her family to obtain a coveted doctorate

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

She never gave up. Newark native, Kiiera Robinson, has finally obtained her doctoral degree after overcoming multiple obstacles that came her way.

Robinson has made history as she becomes the first person to earn a PhD in her family.

The proud woman took to social media to make the achievement public while indicating that it took her hard work.

Photos of Kiiera Robinson. Source: Kiiera Robinson

Source: Facebook

Overcoming several obstacles

Robinson defeated the challenges life threw at her as she knew what she wanted.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

''After 12 years, four degrees, three institutions, way too many obstacles, and one hell of a ride. I have successfully defended my dissertation.

''I am now the FIRST person EVER in my family to obtain a doctoral degree. I’m blessed to come out of this journey debt-free. But now, let me introduce you to you. Dr Kiiera Robinson or Kiiera Robinson, Ed.D, MPH, MA,'' she said on Facebook.

Her pioneering feat has earned her praise from social media users as many celebrated her achievement.

At the time of writing this report, her post had gained 11,000 likes, more than 600 comments, and over 8,000 shares on Facebook.

Read her post below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Mi McBride said:

''Congrats, beautiful! You look so amazing! This is HUGE!''

Lisa M. Morenzoni commented:

''Congratulations. Welcome to the family!''

Merica Seales said:

''Congratulations, Queen.''

OmegaThe WeaveMan commented:

''Women like this deserve the world! Definitely giving wifey vibes. I wish we had more female role models like this for our youth.''

Ikeida Kei said:

''Congratulations beautiful.''

Gen Ortiz commented:

''Congratulations, God bless.''

Tia Iman said:

''Yes, ma'am! congratulations, Queen.''

Nai Nai commented:

''I love it I’m at MPH right now but I’m coming for that PhD very inspirational.''

Black Man Denied by Almost Every Law School Becomes First Lawyer in His Family

In a similar story, Ray Curtis Petty Jr, ESQ is the definition of a fighter who has overcome cycles of obstacles life threw at him to achieve his goal as a legal brain, becoming the first lawyer in his family.

Undaunted by the mountain of difficulties and childhood inadequacies, he triumphed and made history as his family's first-generation attorney.

Recounting his story on his Instagram account, he recalls being told by his teachers that he should be in special education classes. His coaches also doubted his ability to remember a playbook as a child, he said.

Lady Celebrates Becoming a Lawyer

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Briya Brown has become a first-generation attorney in her family after passing the bar, and she achieved this through hard work.

As a Black woman and the first person in her family to attain this feat, Brown said she achieved it with ''no guidance or handouts''.

Recounting her success story, she said: ''I passed the Bar exam. God said it, I believed it and declared it, and it is done!

''It was quite a challenge to work, study, and take this rigorous exam virtually during a global pandemic, and my computer crashed twice! I passed the Bar exam yall! And on the first attempt! He is a mighty God,'' she said.

Source: YEN.com.gh