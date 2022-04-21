A brilliant gentleman has recently resorted to social media users to announce achieving one of his goals in life.

In an exciting LinkedIn post, Nnanna Ukoji shared that he has bagged his PhD at just 26 years

He revealed that one of his toughest moments was losing his father and not being able to attend his funeral due to COVID restrictions

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

An overjoyed young man has recently taken to social media to celebrate accomplishing a huge milestone in his life.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the LinkedIn timeline of Nnanna Ukoji had him sharing that at just 26 years, he has successfully completed his PhD journey which was focused on investigating the behaviour of materials under extreme conditions such as high temperature and pressure, to help enrich knowledge of chemical and structural properties.

Excited young PhD holder Photo credit: Nnanna Ukoji/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

According to him, the 46 months journey to earning the Dr title was not a smooth one as it came with many ups and downs including losing his father.

Honestly, there have been both high and low times throughout this journey. A few years into my PhD program, I lost my father (Late Chief Dan Ukpai Mba Ukoji) who was my greatest cheerleader. I literally felt my world crashing down on me when I was notified of his demise.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Nnanna revealed that the biggest blow to him was not being able to attend his father's funeral due to COVID.

To make matters worst, I couldn’t be present for his funeral due to the COVID travel restrictions. That was indeed the lowest time of my PhD journey.

The latest PhD holder went ahead to thank all who played a role in successfully achieving one of his dreams in life at a very young age.

Brilliant Lady Earns PhD at Age 27, Emerges Best Student, Many Celebrate Her as She Shares Cute Photo

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young lady identified as Abisola Osoko-Fabunmi bagged a PhD in Marketing at the age of 27.

Taking to her LinkedIn page to make the disclosure, Abisola said she emerged as the best PhD student in Marketing with a CGPA of 4.83.

In her words: "Last week Friday, I was awarded a PhD degree in Marketing with specialization in Brand Equity, Customer Loyalty, and Customer Relationship Management. I emerged the best Phd student in Marketing with a CGPA of 4.83."

Source: YEN.com.gh