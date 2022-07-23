The Director-General of GES, Prof Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, has refuted reports that the government agency is reviewing the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy

He established that the GES does not have the mandate to formulate or initiate a review of the programme

Prof Opoku-Amankwa's counterstatement follows claims that the GES is reviewing the Free SHS policy to determine how much parents can pay

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Prof Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, has countered reports that the government is reviewing the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

In a statement issued Friday, he said the GES does not have the mandate to formulate or initiate a review of policies.

Prof Opoku-Amankwa said a decision relating to a review of policies in the educational sector is taken by President Akufo-Addo and the government.

Photo of Akufo-Addo and Free SHS students of Kumasi Wesley Girls SHS. Source: Akufo-Addo/@KweygeyheyJNUBS, @freeshseducationghana

Source: UGC

The statement follows recent reports that the GES will review the Free SHS policy to determine how much parents can pay.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Read the full statement below:

YEN.com.gh previously reported that the government covers the cost of everything relating to the Free SHS policy; from tuition, textbooks, feeding, and uniform.

Since the implementation of the programme in 2017, educationists and think tanks have advised the government to review aspects of the policy to cut back on its heavy cost on the government. However, the government dismissed all the suggestions.

Not long ago before Ghana went to the IMF, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, vowed that the government had no intention of reviewing the education policy.

Akufo-Addo Cuts Sod For $90M University of Engineering and Agricultural Sciences

In a separate story, YEN.com.gh reported that President Nana Akufo-Addo has cut sod for the construction of the University of Engineering and Agricultural Sciences at Bunso in the Eastern Region on Friday.

The $90 million university is in fulfillment of the pledge the president made in this year's message on the State of the Nation on March 30, 2022.

''Steps were being taken to turn the planned Bunso campus of the University of Environment and Sustainable Development into a standalone, independent university dedicated to the study of Engineering,'' he said.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh