There is a strong push for finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, to be removed from office

Respected member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwadwo Mpiani, has joined calls for the minister to be removed

He said the minister for finance is a good reason the president should heed calls for a ministerial reshuffle

A big shot of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has joined the many calls for President Nana Akufo-Addo to sack the finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

Kwadwo Mpiani, the Chief of Staff during John Agyekum Kufuor’s presidency, thinks it is surprising that Mr Ofori-Atta has not resigned by now.

Ghana’s economy is in tatters, according to experts. Plummeting cedi against major trading currencies, skyrocketing inflation rates and unsustainable debt levels have plagued the economy.

The country was compelled last month to run to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for bailout of first $1.5 billion but the country quickly doubled the request to $3 billion.

Commenting on the poor state of the economy during an interview on Joy News on Wednesday, Kwadwo Mpiani said recent calls for a ministerial reshuffle are in order, citing Ofori-Atta among the appointees that must be sacked.

“I believe sincerely that some of [Akufo-Addo’s] ministers must go. If I were the finance minister I would have resigned before the president sacks me due to his stance on the IMF,” he said.

He said he it was strange that the president was still keeping the minister at post.

“He may not know all the Ministers because some were recommended to him,” he acknowledged, but urged the president to find a way to [remove] non-performing appointees.

Kwabena Agyepong Advises Finance Minister To Resign Over IMF U-Turn

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that another stalwart of the governing NPP recently added his voice to calls for Ken Ofori-Atta to resign over his U-turn to the IMF.

Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, a former General Secretary of the party, said the minister's comments before the country returned to the IMF made his stay in office inappropriate.

"On the basis of what he said two weeks before…which is that we will never go to the IMF and [that] we're a proud country with the resources...

"When you speak like that, you should look yourself in the mirror and say, 'look I got it wrong, Mr President I thank you for giving me the opportunity and I should stand down'", he said on The Hard Truth on Joy News TV.

Source: YEN.com.gh