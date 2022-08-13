President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says the government has sanctioned the strategic expansion and modernisation of the Ghana Armed Forces, GAF

The expansion will better position the country to deal with contemporary, emerging, and future security threats

The president disclosed this at the Military Academy Graduation parade for Regular Career Course 61, held at the Military Academy and Training School on Friday

Photos of Akufo-Addo and officers at the Military Academy Graduation parade. Credit: Akufo-Addo.

Source: Facebook

''The strategic expansion and modernization of the Armed Forces, in line with the threat analysis and the acquisition of the requisite equipment, logistics, infrastructure development, and increase in manpower, are being pursued vigorously,'' he said.

The ceremony, which happened at Teshie in Accra, saw other high-level personalities in attendance.

Beautiful photos from the occasion are available on the president's verified socials.

