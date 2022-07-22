Sylvester Dery, a former student of Kintampo Senior High School, has been diagnosed with a tumour in his right thigh

The Ghanaian physician assistant needs a minimum of GH¢10,000 to undergo urgent surgery to remove it

Dery's laboratory report (biopsy) revealed that the tumour could be cancerous and needs to be removed as soon as possible

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A former student of Kintampo Senior High School, Sylvester Dery, has been compelled to put his life on hold after doctors found a tumour in his right thigh.

Dery needs to undergo urgent surgery to remove the abnormal mass of tissue, which a laboratory report (biopsy) revealed could be cancerous.

He needs a minimum of GH¢10,000 for the medical procedure, but he cannot afford the bill due to financial constraints.

Photos of Sylvester Dery. Credit: Braimah George

Source: Facebook

Dery most recently got inducted as a physician assistant by the Ghana Medical and Dental Council (MDC), according to a post by Facebook user Braimah George.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

However, he's been compelled to put his dreams on hold, as he struggles for his life.

Please donate via MoMo to 0544887651 (Babongbabal Sylvester Dery).

Physically Challenged Ghanaian Man who Has Crawled for 23 Years Begs for Help To Survive

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a physically challenged Ghanaian man, Paul Oppong, who has crawled all his life, needs urgent help to secure a wheelchair to aid his mobility.

Oppong, 23, lives with his mother in a disadvantaged condition at Gomoa Mankessim in the Central Region of Ghana.

Besides the wheelchair, the physically challenged young man also needs financial assistance to start a small business to make him a bit self-reliant.

Visually Impaired Mom of Twins Gets New House

Also, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a visually impaired mother of twins named Maame Serwaa is now the owner of a new self-contained house with moderate facilities to ease her plight.

Serwaa, 18, was taken advantage of by the father of the newly born babies. Her parents are also not with her.

The teenager lives with her grandmother in a deprived state in a village in the Ashanti Region, where they rely on the kindness of loved ones to feed themselves and the babies.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh