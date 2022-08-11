A study conducted by researchers at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has revealed that some students have adopted more technical ways to cheat during examinations.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The publication sighted by YEN.com.gh on adomonline.com reported that some students have moved away from writing possible answers to examination questions on their bodies or clothes with regular pens but now use UV pens.

Students in the examination hall writing a paper Photo credit: ghana24.org

Source: UGC

The innovative techniques adopted by students have now made it much more difficult to catch culprits in the examination hall.

The study also revealed that the usage of technology, bodily parts, sitting arrangements, and alien objects are other ways some students use to cheat, adomonline.com reported.

The publication also mentioned that Dr John Boulard Forkour, the study's chief researcher, explained that participants only had to shine or concentrate the red ink from the pen onto the surface, at which point all the answers would be revealed.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

"The majority of the invigilators are aware of other technical tools that students use to cheat, but they are generally unaware of the UV light", Dr John Boulard Forkour said, according to adomonline.com.

BECE 2021: Students forced to write exams without shoes over fear of cheating

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that candidates for the 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) at Zebilla in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region, were forced to take the exams without shoes.

The students were not allowed to wear shoes to the examination halls for fear of the candidates carrying foreign materials.

In a video report sighted by YEN.com.gh on TV3 Ghana, the Bawku West District Director of Education, Timothy Nasaal said it is part of the checks to ensure that candidates do not carry foreign materials hidden in their shoes into the hall.

He said the invigilators in a bid to ensure that there is no record of examination malpractices asked the candidates to remove their shoes and socks to be checked thoroughly.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh