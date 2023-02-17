A Ghanaian woman was infuriated after her child who got aggregate 35 was denied admission into high school

According to her, the girl's friend got 39 and was given her first-choice school, and she needed to get a redress to her child's situation

The angry woman stormed an academic office where she was interviewed by the UTV news crew

The video of a Ghanaian woman angrily bursting out after storming a high school academic office to seek redress to an issue is being trailed by massive reactions on social media.

In an interview with UTV at the venue, the woman whose child was denied admission to anyone of the schools she selected after her Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) was completely infuriated.

According to the woman, her child had clocked aggregate 35 in the exams but did not get any of the schools she selected while a friend of her daughter's who got 39 got her first choice.

"How is this possible? My daughter got 35 but she did not get any of the schools she wanted. Her friend got 39, which is worse but she got her first choice. That's why I'm here," she said.

The angry mother further mentioned that her child was denied after selecting Aburi Girls' Senior High School, Mfantsiman Girls' Senior High School and Aggrey Memorial Aggrey Memorial AME Zion Senior High School in that order.

Ghanaians react to the video of the angry woman whose child was denied admission after getting 35

The video generated numerous reactions on social media. YEN.com.gh compiled some that can be seen below:

Salifu Baba Fuseini said:

Very sad, how can your daughter get 35 and you still have the courage protest against her not getting placement, I remember most of my mates couldn't continue shs because they had grade 29,30,31,hmmm am heart broken do we really have a future

Derrick Cosby mentioned:

I like the confidence this woman has in her daughter. The daughter will be a Great person in future regardless of the grade and the school she will attend.

Boadi Kwame Nyansaboakwa Martinson stated:

The problem is the course some the children choose determine the school they get. Everybody want to do science. Vacancy for science is very limited in schools because it requires high mental application.

Harvard University admits GH man who got rejected by KNUST & UG Medical School

In another story, a smart young man from Ghana just shared his trip to Harvard University, where he plans to earn a doctorate in Biological Science, Public Health.

Frank Obeng Addae described how he received rejection letters from the medical schools at both the University of Ghana and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology despite scoring exceptionally well in the WASSCE and earning 7 As and a "B."

